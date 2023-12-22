Philadelphia weather: Cloudy for Christmas Eve 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While our CBS News Philadelphia family has been dreaming of a white Christmas, the Delaware Valley will actually see a different kind of white in the sky this holiday.

Christmas Eve will be cloudy but temperatures will be seasonable in the mid and upper 40s, climbing just above 50 degrees at the Jersey Shore.

Baby it's not so cold outside

A relatively weak storm system pushing east out of the midwest will keep cloud cover around through much of Christmas Eve, but a few peeks of late-day sun will be possible.

The system weakened as it moved across the Delaware Valley Saturday night which may trigger some isolated showers and flurries in your neighborhood throughout the first half of the day on Sunday. The silver lining of our snowless holiday is that since most of the area will remain dry, this should not create travel cancellations or delays.

By Sunday afternoon the skies should begin to clear as temperatures make their way back to near 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Dry and mild weather continues into Christmas day as temperatures rise to the middle 50s on Monday afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Rain is coming to town

You'll want to keep the rain gear handy after Christmas because more rain could arrive Tuesday evening.

This storm originally came ashore in southern California where there was widespread flooding. From there it crossed the rockies and strengthened delivering heavy snow to the central and northern Rockies along with rain showers and storms across the southern plains.

There remains quite a bit of uncertainty in exactly how strong this system will become over our region, but there is a possibility of yet another wind and rain event in the northeast, impacting the Philadelphia area.

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches could result in flooding due to the already saturated ground and swollen streams and creeks after the strong storm that moved through last Monday. Gusty conditions will also be possible through the middle of next week which should be monitored due to all of the decorations up for the holiday!

Our NEXT Weather Team of meteorologists will continue to monitor this system and the potential impacts that it will bring to the region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Clouds and sun. High 49

Monday: Sun and clouds, but mostly clouds, for Christmas. High 54, Low 40

Tuesday: PM showers. High 55, Low 42

Wednesday: Rain likely. High 55, Low 50

Thursday: Chance of showers. High 51, Low 49

Friday: Spotty showers. High 47, Low 40

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 41, Low 35.

