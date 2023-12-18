Flooding by Darby Creek forces nearly 30 home evacuations in Delaware County

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Flooding from heavy rain overnight led to some Delaware County residents having to evacuate their homes. Collingdale police chief Patrick Kilroy said nearly 30 people had to leave their homes.

Crews are on the scene with heavy equipment attempting to get Darby Creek flowing again. The water is up to the bottom of a bridge.

Kilroy said just after 3 a.m. Monday, police had to evacuate about six people from their homes. Across Springfield Road in Collingdale, the chief said 20 to 25 others were evacuated on Florence Avenue.

The chief said a stream that feeds into Darby Creek backed up, flooding homes and the Cappuccino Connection warehouse. He said there was several feet of water in some of the buildings, and that this is some of the worst flooding he's seen in his time.

"It's backed up over the years," Kilroy said, "but never to the extent that it has today. The last time that I recall in my time here in the borough, in '99, Hurricane Floyd. We had to evacuate Florence Avenue then, but that was attributed to the Darby Creek flooding and not specifically that small stream."

Everyone who was evacuated is being sheltered at the Darby Recreation Center while crews work to clear out the creeks and drains to get the water flowing again.

There's no timetable on when the people will be able to get back into their homes.