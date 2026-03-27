South Florida "No Kings" protests planned across multiple cities in Miami, Broward this weekend

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in multiple "No Kings" protests planned across South Florida this Saturday as part of a coordinated nationwide day of demonstrations.

Organizers say events tied to the "No Kings" campaign are scheduled for this Saturday in several cities across the region, including at Miami's Tropical Park, in Miami Beach on Meridian Avenue, and near City Hall in Boca Raton.

Additional gatherings are also expected in smaller communities, with local advocacy groups promoting the protests on social media in recent days.

The demonstrations come amid a broader wave of protests that have taken place across the country since President Donald Trump began his second term in January 2025.

The "No Kings" movement has emerged as an umbrella effort, bringing together a range of organizations calling for actions they say defend democratic institutions and push back against executive overreach.

Saturday's events are part of a nationwide "No Kings" day, with protests planned in major cities and smaller communities across the U.S.

South Florida protests in 2025 drew hundreds to streets

In South Florida, large-scale protests over the past year have drawn significant crowds, particularly in Downtown Miami and along Broward County corridors. Thousands gathered at rallies in 2025, with demonstrators marching through key streets, waving signs and chanting as traffic was temporarily disrupted in some areas.

At several of those events, participants marched for blocks before regrouping at central locations for speeches and performances, while law enforcement monitored but largely allowed the demonstrations to proceed peacefully.

Organizers of Saturday's protests say they expect similar turnout, with a mix of rallies, marches and public gatherings planned throughout the day. Some events are expected to begin in the morning, while others will take place in the afternoon and early evening.

CBS News Miami will have crews monitoring protests across South Florida and will provide updates as they unfold.