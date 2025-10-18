Thousands protest Trump administration in "No Kings" Philadelphia protest

Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of Center City Saturday for the "No Kings" protest in a colorful, peaceful rally aimed at denouncing President Donald Trump and his policies.

Chants echoed through Center City as participants waved handmade signs and sang along to protest songs.

"I love the environment — and that's the main reason why I came out today," said 27-year-old Rebecca Nyce.

Some demonstrators who were visiting from out of state reflected on the symbolism of protesting in the birthplace of American democracy.

"What better place than Philadelphia," said Jeannine Seyfried, from Chicago. "I passed the Constitution Center yesterday on a tour, and all I could think of was our First Amendment rights."

Many who attended said they believe Trump is abusing his authority.

"He's really trying to take over everything," said Steven Cutler, of Germantown. "He's acting like a king."

The theme carried through in costumes, with one man dressed as Elvis declaring, "I'm the only king, baby!"

After marching from City Hall, protesters gathered at Independence Hall to hear speeches from local leaders.

While many demonstrators said they had marched before, others were stepping into activism for the first time.

"Trump is pretty bad," said Clarence Drake, a 78-year-old Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army. "I don't come to rallies and protests, but this man is so bad he brought me out."

Many said they hope to make history while in the heart of America's birthplace.

"We think in 25 years we're going to read about this in textbooks," said Nyce.