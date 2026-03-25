"No Kings" rally in Philadelphia to shut down city streets on March 28
Multiple road closures and parking restrictions will go into effect on Saturday, March 28, for the scheduled "No Kings" rally in Philadelphia.
The march, one of thousands of events scheduled nationwide for this weekend, is set to start between 12 and 12:30 p.m.
The City of Philadelphia expects people participating in the march to gather at LOVE Park, the north apron of City Hall, between 1400-1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard and along North Broad Street between JFK Boulevard and Arch Street starting at 11 a.m.
The "No Kings" movement began last summer as a coordinated protest of the Trump administration and its policies. In June 2025, No Kings events in Philadelphia and across the country coincided with a military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army and President Trump's 79th birthday.
Organizers say the latest No Kings rally calls on Americans to "defend ourselves and our communities against this administration's unjust and cruel acts of violence." Marches are meant to remain nonviolent, according to No Kings.
Where is the No Kings march in Philadelphia?
The march will start on 16th street and head north toward the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before continuing along the Parkway toward a rally at 22nd Street, several blocks south of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The rally is scheduled to run from 1:15 p.m. until around 3:30 p.m.
Road closures in effect on Saturday, March 28
Closed from approximately 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.:
- Center lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway (both directions) between 20th Street and 22nd Street
- Cross traffic and the outer lanes will remain open until approximately 7 a.m.
Closed from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.:
- 2000-2300 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (all lanes) between 20th Street and Binswanger Triangle
- Includes cross traffic on numbered streets
- 20th Street will remain open until approximately 9 a.m.
Closed from approximately 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.:
- 1400-1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street
- Juniper Street between Market Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard
Closed from approximately 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.:
- 15th Street between Cherry Street and Market Street
- 16th Street between Cherry Street and Market Street
- 1400-1500 Arch Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway (all lanes) between 16th Street and 20th Street
- Includes closures of cross streets
Closed from approximately 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.:
- 1800-2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 18th Street and Binswanger Triangle
- Includes closures of cross streets
Drivers who park in areas with posted "No Parking" signs risk having their vehicles towed. Anyone who believes their car is moved will need to contact the police district where it was parked.
SEPTA bus detours during No Kings rally
The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured starting at 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m.:
- 2, 4, 7, 16, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, and 125
Riders can find more information on detours and specific route changes on SEPTA's System Status page.