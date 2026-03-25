"No Kings" rally in Philadelphia to shut down city streets on March 28

Multiple road closures and parking restrictions will go into effect on Saturday, March 28, for the scheduled "No Kings" rally in Philadelphia.

The march, one of thousands of events scheduled nationwide for this weekend, is set to start between 12 and 12:30 p.m.

The City of Philadelphia expects people participating in the march to gather at LOVE Park, the north apron of City Hall, between 1400-1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard and along North Broad Street between JFK Boulevard and Arch Street starting at 11 a.m.

The "No Kings" movement began last summer as a coordinated protest of the Trump administration and its policies. In June 2025, No Kings events in Philadelphia and across the country coincided with a military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army and President Trump's 79th birthday.

Organizers say the latest No Kings rally calls on Americans to "defend ourselves and our communities against this administration's unjust and cruel acts of violence." Marches are meant to remain nonviolent, according to No Kings.

Where is the No Kings march in Philadelphia?

The march will start on 16th street and head north toward the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before continuing along the Parkway toward a rally at 22nd Street, several blocks south of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The rally is scheduled to run from 1:15 p.m. until around 3:30 p.m.

Road closures in effect on Saturday, March 28

Closed from approximately 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.:

Center lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway (both directions) between 20th Street and 22nd Street

Cross traffic and the outer lanes will remain open until approximately 7 a.m.

Closed from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.:

2000-2300 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (all lanes) between 20th Street and Binswanger Triangle

Includes cross traffic on numbered streets

20th Street will remain open until approximately 9 a.m.

Closed from approximately 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.:

1400-1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard

North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street

Juniper Street between Market Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Closed from approximately 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

15th Street between Cherry Street and Market Street

16th Street between Cherry Street and Market Street

1400-1500 Arch Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (all lanes) between 16th Street and 20th Street

Includes closures of cross streets

Closed from approximately 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.:

1800-2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 18th Street and Binswanger Triangle

Includes closures of cross streets

Drivers who park in areas with posted "No Parking" signs risk having their vehicles towed. Anyone who believes their car is moved will need to contact the police district where it was parked.

SEPTA bus detours during No Kings rally

The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured starting at 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m.:

2, 4, 7, 16, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, and 125

Riders can find more information on detours and specific route changes on SEPTA's System Status page.