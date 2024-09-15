Patchy morning fog this Sunday, then sunny with clouds throughout Philadelphia area

Sunday starts off with patchy fog, with calm winds and humidity a bit higher as temperatures reach t

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a hazy but mostly sunny skies on Saturday, we'll see a clear sky overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Much like Saturday, Sunday starts with patchy fog, calm winds and humidity a bit higher. Most of the fog will be out of the way by 9 a.m., with mostly sunny skies returning to the entire Delaware Valley. Highs will be slightly cooler; most areas will be in the low to middle 80s.

The average high this time of year is now an even 80 degrees.

NEXT:

We're watching for the return of rain to the area, something slated to happen by late Tuesday into Wednesday, with a stalled out frontal boundary to our south. Positioned along the Southeast Coast, it will be the focus for the potential development of an area of low pressure that could turn tropical into early next week. Since we now have Tropical Storm Gordon in the open Atlantic, if this system were to become a tropical storm, it would be named Helene. As of Saturday night, there's a 50% chance of development into a named system.

Forecast models have been split on how this system potentially develops, but there been enough consistency in some of the models to bear watching. While the center of the low looks likely to remain south of the area as of now, it may send a plume of moisture into our area, bringing rain chances by late Tuesday into Wednesday. That system may stall and fizzle overhead, keeping things unsettled with shower chances through Friday. There remains a fair amount of uncertainty in the forecast through this time, but the trend signals toward bringing back the chance of rain to a good portion of the area.

While it may not be what everyone wants, but from a drought perspective some parts of the area could use a little rain. The latest drought monitor shows that parts of Burlington and Atlantic County in New Jersey are now suffering from moderate drought conditions. While much of the area remains in the surplus for the year, the last couple of weeks have been especially dry for this time of the year.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor the chance of rain into the middle of next week or whenever our NEXT Weather maker begins to take shape. Until then, enjoy this great stretch of weather through the weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: High of 83, low of 62, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 80, low of 59, partly cloudy

Tuesday: High of 73, low of 67, few late showers

Wednesday: High of 76, low of 68, showers and storms

Thursday: High of 73, low of 66, scattered showers

Friday: High of 73, low of 65, shower or two

Saturday: High of 70, low of 63, sprinkle or shower?

