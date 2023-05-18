Philadelphia mayoral race preview: Cherelle Parker vs. David Oh

Preview of race for Philadelphia mayor between Cherelle Parker and David Oh

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cherelle Parker cleared a major hurdle on her way to City Hall Tuesday – emerging at the top of a crowded Democratic primary ticket. The convincing win was a shot of confidence to Parker's supporters.

Those supporters have history on their side. Philadelphians haven't elected a Republican to lead the city since Barney Samuel won a third term in 1947.

But don't tell that to David Oh. The Republican and former colleague of Parker on council – likes his chances.

"After November 7th, when we win this election, they will understand you listen and you serve everyone in our city," Oh said.

Oh – who ran unopposed in the Republican field – has a bit of a head start on the November general election.

Parker spent the last few months fighting through a close – and sometimes chippy – Democratic primary.

But Lauren Cristella, of the Committee of Seventy, says rallying the party around Parker has already started.

"Expect after some rest and some time away from the campaign trail, we will see support coalescing around Cherelle Parker," Cristella said.

Cristella says Parker's success came from her ground game and support from ward leaders. It's something she'll have to continue over the next six months.

"Repeat her message, get into the details of exactly what she would do to gun violence in the city, the poverty rate, jobs, you name it. The issues people really care about," Cristella said.

As for Oh – Cristella admits in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans seven to one – it's a long shot. but there is a path.

"David Oh would have to get his message out on a very big scale, obviously increase his name recognition, and specifically tell voters what he'd do for them in November, make his case," Cristella said.