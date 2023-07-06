Kingsessing community holds vigil to honor mass shooting victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Kingsessing community came together to honor the victims of Monday's mass shooting as new information is revealed in the investigation.

Wednesday night's prayer vigil in Kingsessing comes as the Philadelphia District Attorney charged the accused gunman with five counts of murder.

As many questions remain unanswered, community members say they want to focus on the memories of those who lost their lives.

The community showed resilience and strength. They came together for a vigil and showed how prayer can unite and heal.

At a prayer vigil Wednesday night at the Salt & Light Community Church, the community offered a healing hand to the families who lost their loved ones.

"My brother-in-law is Ralph Moralis, one of the victims," a woman said. "His daughter gets married on Sunday. She's doing the best she can, she is a trooper and she is really really trying to hold it together."

Police say 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 59-year-old Moralis, 15-year-old Daujan Brown and 31-year-old Joseph Wamah, Jr were shot and killed Monday night along 56th Street in the Kingsessing section of the city.

A two-year-old and 13-year-old were also shot but survived.

"There is power in prayer and there is peace in prayer, so I felt it made sense to be here with my fellow community," a woman said.

After the vigil, the crowd took the church out to the community. They walked to the scene of the shooting and prayed with neighbors.

Everyone is united in the fight against gun violence in the city.

"It's definitely a unity that is needed and unfortunately a sad occasion, however, the gun violence continues to plague our city and at some point they have to come to a resolution. They have to figure out how to stop this," a man said.

The church community said they will continue to draw strength from each other and continue to be there for the families who lost loved ones.