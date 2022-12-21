Winter storm could cause problems for holiday travel plans

Travelers may have to adjust holiday travel plans due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Winter officially begins Wednesday afternoon and a storm currently wreaking havoc in the northwest could have major impacts on the Philadelphia region ahead of Christmas.

For anyone planning to travel over the next few days, the storm could have a major impact on your trip.

CBS3 was at the Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday, where many travelers are taking their chances or traveling earlier to beat the storm. Some people are even canceling their plans altogether.

Thursday was expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season with more than 47,000 flights scheduled in the United States.

The airlines are considering cancellations after meeting with their weather teams.

For customers with trips scheduled, waivers are being offered to travelers wanting to change plans, but the time to take advantage of them is now before the storm arrives.

Many travelers are opting to fly to their destination a day early to beat the storm.

If you are not flying to your holiday destination, you are likely driving. AAA says 7.2 million people are expected to fly during the holidays and almost 102 million will be hitting the road.

If you are headed to the airport over the next few days, be sure to check with your airline for up-to-date travel alerts.