Search for driver continues in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run of Delco officer's daughter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are offering a $15,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in a deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run of a Delaware County police officer's daughter.

The 27-year-old victim has been identified as Ashley McLean-Gaylor of Glenolden, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Folcroft Borough Police Officer Leslie McLean, according to the Delaware County Lodge No. 27 Fraternal Order of Police.

Three area police departments -- Sharon Hill, Darby Township and Philadelphia police -- said they are all working together to find who is responsible for the young mother of two's death.

Officials said McLean-Gaylor was struck and killed while crossing Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Sharon Hill police said the Honda Accord they believed was involved in the hit-and-run was recovered, however, police did not say where the vehicle was found as the search continues for the driver who left the scene.

"Someone right now, knows something, Please do the right thing," the Sharon Hill Police Department urged.

The victim leaves behind two young daughters, a fiancé, as well as other relatives.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.