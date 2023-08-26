Delco Police offers $5K reward for info about fatal hit-and-run that killed officer's daughter

MEDIA, Pa., (CBS) -- The Delaware County FOP is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest after an officer's daughter was struck and killed while walking in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday morning.

Police responded to the scene early Saturday morning.

The fatal hit-and-run involved a Honda Accord traveling southbound on 84th Street.

Police say the Honda Accord then hit a pedestrian, who was crossing westbound on Lindbergh Boulevard, who is now identified as 27-year-old Ashley McLean-Gaylor of Glenolden, Pa.

The driver fled the scene. The 27-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by medical units just before 2:40 a.m., according to police.

Police say the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is a 2023 Honda Accord with a New York license plate number LDM-2367.

"Our reward is payable immediately if someone calls police with a tip that leads to the suspected driver," said, Delaware County FOP Lodge 27 President, Chris Eiserman. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young mother from Delaware County."

The Delaware County Lodge No 27 FOP has said that McLean-Gaylor's mother is Officer Leslie McLean of the Folcroft Borough Police Department.