Right guard competition, Jahan Dotson's role and other notes from Philadelphia Eagles training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles were in shorts and shells again Monday during Day 4 of training camp at the NovaCare Complex. The Birds are expected to break out the full pads for practice Tuesday.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was back on the field Monday after missing the first few days with a shoulder injury. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell and offensive linemen Kenyon Green and Cam Jurgens were also limited participants.

"He'll be out there today, so we're not going to get too much into injuries or anything like that. But he'll be out there today," head coach Nick Sirianni said of Carter before practice. "Looking forward to having him out there today."

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith did not practice due to back tightness. Rookie safety Andrew Mukuba also didn't practice Monday with a shoulder injury.

Sirianni said he wouldn't discuss injuries too much at this point in training camp.

Is right guard Tyler Steen's job to lose?

The Eagles are returning 10 of 11 starters after right guard Mekhi Becton left in free agency. One of the biggest battles entering camp for the Super Bowl LIX champions was at right guard, but so far, it appears to be a one-man race.

Tyler Steen, a 2023 third-round pick out of Alabama, has taken first-team reps at right guard every day.

"I think I grew more last year than I did in my rookie year," Steen said. "I think getting the opportunity to go in there and play and get some experience and getting more and more comfortable at guard really helped me gain some confidence going into this year."

Steen entered training camp as the presumptive favorite to start at right guard, but an injury opened the door for Becton. The 25-year-old started two games last season.

Sirianni was asked Monday if the Eagles planned to open up competition in camp.

"Everything's a competition. We're evaluating the twos and the threes," Sirianni said. "As of right now, it's the same way we're evaluating the ones, and we'll see. Tyler's done a nice job so far and has worked in there with the ones through OTAs, and as training camp has started right here. But we've got a lot of good pieces there."

How Jahan Dotson fits into the Eagles' offense

Jahan Dotson had just 19 catches for 216 yards in 17 regular-season games last season, after the Eagles acquired him from the Washington Commanders in an August trade. Dotson did have an impact in the playoffs, catching a TD against the Green Bay Packers and making a play early in the Birds' Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dotson, 25, was asked about his role in the Eagles' offseason this season. He said his versatility is his biggest asset.

"I'm kind of the guy who can pretty much play everywhere, going back to me coming in late last year and kind of learning offense on the fly and not missing a beat. That was a big thing for me," Dotson said. "I feel like I'm a guy you can throw me anywhere, X, Y, Z, F, I'm going to do my job. I'm going to make it happen. That's what the team has looked at me for. Being kind of a spark plug if we need a play. I'm going to make the most of my opportunities when they come my way."

The Penn State product enters camp as the Eagles' likely No. 3 wideout. The Eagles signed Terrace Marshall Jr. to a one-year deal, and the former second-round pick could push Dotson on the depth chart in training camp.

