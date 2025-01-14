Jahan Dotson validates Eagles' preseason trade with first playoff touchdown

The ball wasn't supposed to go to Jahan Dotson. It found him anyway.

Dotson, who has been mired in obscurity as the Philadelphia Eagles' No. 3 wide receiver throughout the season, didn't exactly have his number called on the team's first touchdown of the game. Jalen Hurts made sure he had the opportunity.

"It's kind of like a clear-out route, which I got," Dotson said. "I'm not even supposed to turn my head for the ball. That's supposed to open the window for A.J. (Brown). As I'm kind of working my move in the back of the end zone, I kind of see him just standing back there, standing back there. I tried to create something, got open and was able to be there for the quarterback."

As Hurts stood in the pocket for over six seconds looking for someone to get open, he found Dotson for the 11-yard touchdown to put the Eagles up 7-0. Philadelphia never looked back as Dotson converted on his first target of the day.

Dotson had just two targets in the Eagles' wild-card win over the Packers but made his impact when it counted.

"[Jahan's] just kind of played his role. Coach gives very specific roles to what guys are expected to do, and he's just kind of been there," Hurts said. "When his number's called, when his opportunities are there, he makes a play. He's been doing great."

Jahan Dotson of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a first-quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In an offense with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, it's hard for Dotson to get consistent targets. Over the past two games, Dotson has shown he can be relied upon when the ball does come his way. He had seven catches for 94 yards in the Week 18 finale as the starters rested, then caught Hurts' first pass attempt of the game.

"I'm used to catching the ball," Dotson said. "It's something that I've been doing since high school. So whenever it comes my way, it's not anything bigger in the moment than it is. It is my job. I go out there to make the plays possible to help this team win. When my number is called on, it's my job to go out there and make a play."

Making plays is nothing new to Dotson, who made plenty as a No. 1 wideout at Penn State and as a No. 2 with the Washington Commanders before he fell out of favor there. The Eagles traded for Dotson because they believed he could help this offense.

It only took one throw to prove that.

"I've been comfortable since I started learning the playbook," Dotson said. "Whenever I get my opportunities for the offense, I'm gonna step up to the plate and do that."