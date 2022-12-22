2023 Pro Bowl Games: Hurts, Reddick among 8 Eagles selected

Jalen Hurts says "definitely a chance" for him to start on Saturday against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles will be well-represented at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Eight Eagles were named to the Pro Bowl Games on Wednesday night when the NFL revealed the rosters.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts (first)

Running back Miles Sanders (first)

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (second)

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (fourth)

Center Jason Kelce (sixth)

Guard Landon Dickerson (first)

Linebacker Haason Reddick (first)

Cornerback Darius Slay (fifth)

The Eagles have the most Pro Bowlers in the NFL at eight.

The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs have the second most with seven.

The NFL changed up its Pro Bowl format. No longer is it the "Pro Bowl;" it's now the "Pro Bowl Games," a weeklong event featuring skills competitions and capped by a flag football game.

The flag football game will be played on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.