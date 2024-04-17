Jason Kelce says he lost his Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring in a pool of chili

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce said on his podcast "New Heights" on Wednesday that he lost his Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring in a pool of chili while hosting an event last week at the University of Cincinnati.

Kelce, who mentioned on the podcast he's lost his Super Bowl ring before, said the ring was lost while he and his brother, Travis, hosted a live podcast at Cincinnati during the Great "Lombaby" Games -- a series of Olympic-style challenges for students at Cincy. Jason and Travis Kelce served as the commentators and referees of the event.

One of those challenges included Bearcat students searching for two Super Bowl-esque rings inside socks in multiple pools of chili, Jason Kelce said. One of the rings was a replica, but the other was his from when Kelce and the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl in franchise history over the New England Patriots in the 2017 season.

We might’ve taken the “Jason lost his ring” bit too far this time 😬 pic.twitter.com/T2et6ccrNr — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 17, 2024

A replica Super Bowl ring was found, but it wasn't Jason Kelce's real ring.

"I don't know if Travis knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event," Jason Kelce said. "They couldn't find it."

People searched for the ring inside the chili the next day but didn't have any luck. They even used a metal detector to help with the search, but that didn't work, either.

Travis Kelce, who has won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, was in disbelief Jason lost it and didn't mince words on the podcast.

"What did you expect to happen?" Travis Kelce said. "You're such a [expletive] imbecile."

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce at the Philadelphia Museum of Art after the Super Bowl victory parade. Alex Brandon / AP

"So I think we safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill somewhere in the Cincinnati tri-state area," Jason Kelce said.

So what happens next?

Jason Kelce said he already filed an insurance claim for the ring, but it's unclear if he'll be able to get another one made.

"Guess we're going to find out," Jason Kelce said.