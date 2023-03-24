Watch CBS News
Sports

Eagles OT Lane Johnson agrees to 1-year extension for 2026 season

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 24, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 24, 2023 (AM) 02:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lane Johnson is coming back to the Philadelphia Eagles next season, the NFL's Mike Garofalo confirmed. 

Johnson's extension is worth $33.4 million and will keep him signed through the 2026 season.

Johnson plays offensive tackle on the right side. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All Pro, and was on the Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning squad.

He put off surgery for a groin injury so he could compete in the Eagles' most recent playoff run. 

Also on the offensive line, Eagles' Jason Kelce is returning next season.

On the other side, so is defensive mainstay Fletcher Cox.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 9:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.