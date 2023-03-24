Eagles OT Lane Johnson agrees to 1-year extension for 2026 season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lane Johnson is coming back to the Philadelphia Eagles next season, the NFL's Mike Garofalo confirmed.
Johnson's extension is worth $33.4 million and will keep him signed through the 2026 season.
Johnson plays offensive tackle on the right side. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All Pro, and was on the Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning squad.
He put off surgery for a groin injury so he could compete in the Eagles' most recent playoff run.
Also on the offensive line, Eagles' Jason Kelce is returning next season.
On the other side, so is defensive mainstay Fletcher Cox.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.