Eagles OT Lane Johnson agrees to 1-year extension for 2026 season

Digital Brief: March 24, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: March 24, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: March 24, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lane Johnson is coming back to the Philadelphia Eagles next season, the NFL's Mike Garofalo confirmed.

Johnson's extension is worth $33.4 million and will keep him signed through the 2026 season.

Eagles, RT Lane Johnson agree to terms on a 1-year extension through 2026 worth $33.4M with $30M guaranteed. (via @mikegarafolo) pic.twitter.com/Se1MI9EnS8 — NFL (@NFL) March 24, 2023

Johnson plays offensive tackle on the right side. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All Pro, and was on the Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning squad.

He put off surgery for a groin injury so he could compete in the Eagles' most recent playoff run.

Also on the offensive line, Eagles' Jason Kelce is returning next season.

On the other side, so is defensive mainstay Fletcher Cox.