Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown misses Wednesday's practice with hamstring injury

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was among several Philadelphia Eagles to miss Wednesday's practice with an injury before Week 8 vs. the New York Giants.

Brown, who had two touchdowns in Philadelphia's 28-22 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, didn't practice with a hamstring injury. He also dealt with a hamstring injury in training camp, but it hadn't previously forced Brown to miss any time in the regular season.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion), center Cam Jurgens (knee), Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (ankle) also missed Wednesday's practice and exited Sunday's game with the aforementioned injuries.

It's not known if Brown's injury will force him to miss Week 8 against the Giants, but his status will be worth monitoring as the week progresses.

Brown and Philadelphia's passing offense had their best game of the season in the win over Minnesota. Brown had four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. One of those scores came on a fourth-down play in the first quarter, while the other gave the Birds a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter.

Brown's other two catches also came during massive moments in the game. Before he scored his second touchdown, quarterback Jalen Hurts rolled out of the pocket and connected with Brown on a 13-yard pass on third-and-13 to extend the drive. Brown's final catch came on a 45-yard pass from Hurts on the final drive of the game that sealed the win for the Eagles.

Jurgens' injury status will also be worth monitoring. The Pro Bowl center was replaced by backup offensive lineman Brett Toth after leaving the game with a knee injury. Left guard Landon Dickerson, who was a limited participant in practice Wednesday with ankle and back injuries, could start at center if Jurgens is ruled out.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pectoral), tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique), tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (shoulder) were all listed as limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Brandon Graham, who came out of retirement this week, was a full participant in practice.

Philadelphia's much-needed bye week will be Week 9 after the Giants game.