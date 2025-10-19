Cam Jurgens among Philadelphia Eagles players to exit win over Minnesota Vikings with injury

Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens was among the group of Philadelphia Eagles players to exit Sunday's 28-22 win over the Minnesota Vikings with an injury.

Jurgens sustained a knee injury in the first quarter and was replaced by backup offensive lineman Brett Toth, who struggled at times vs. Minnesota.

Along with Jurgens, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (ankle) and Adoree' Jackson (concussion) were all ruled out in the win. Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo was evaluated for a concussion at the end of the game. Running back Saquon Barkley was also evaluated for a concussion, but he was cleared to return.

With Jurgens out, Philadelphia's offense struggled to move the ball on the ground, and Barkley didn't have much room to run vs. Minnesota's defense.

On the Eagles' first drive of the game, which went 75 yards on 12 plays for a touchdown, Barkley had runs of 8, 5 and 9 yards on the scoring drive. However, that was half his rushing total for the whole game. Barkley finished the game with 44 yards on 18 carries and averaged 2.4 yards per rushing attempt.

The severity of Jurgens' injury isn't clear, but it would be a big loss for the Birds if he misses the matchup against the New York Giants' talented defensive line. Jurgens also underwent back surgery in the offseason following the Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jurgens and the rest of the Eagles' offensive line haven't been healthy so far in the 2025 season. Starting left guard Landon Dickerson missed Week 6's loss against the Giants and has dealt with multiple injuries. All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson exited the win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, but swing tackle Fred Johnson stepped up and helped the Eagles rally for a comeback win in the second half.

With running game's woes continuing, Jalen Hurts had his best passing game of the season and tossed three touchdown passes, including two to A.J. Brown.

But all eyes will be on Jurgens' status heading into Week 8 as the struggles of the running game continue. Luckily, the Eagles have a much-needed bye week in Week 9.