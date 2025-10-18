How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings game for Week 7

The Minnesota Vikings (3-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) battle at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. There are a number of ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

The Vikings had a bye in Week 6, allowing players on the team's extensive injury list time to recover. The Eagles fell to the New York Giants 34-17, allowing running back Cam Skattebo to rush for 98 yards and score three times.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Browns and Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

How can you watch the Eagles vs. the Vikings on cable?

Fox will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Where can you stream the Eagles vs. the Vikings?

Fans can stream Sunday's Eagles-Vikings game on NFL+.

Eagles vs. Vikings history

The Eagles are 16-15 all-time against the Vikings, according to Pro Football Reference.

The last time these two teams met was in 2023, when Philadelphia defeated Minnesota 34-17 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles have won three of the last five matchups against the Vikings, Pro Football Reference said.

Vikings vs. Eagles storylines

Vikings

Quarterback Carson Wentz will make his fourth straight start for Minnesota on Sunday, head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Friday.

Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy has been out of action the past three games with a sprained ankle. The former Michigan Wolverine returned to practice in a limited capacity this week and there had been some discussion on whether he would be under center before Friday's announcement.

"The ankle, it's getting there," McCarthy said in a news conference on Wednesday. "I wouldn't say it's 100% right now, but, you know, we're striving every day to get there as fast as possible."

Wentz, a former Eagle who is now in his 10th season, has won two games and lost one in his three starts with Minnesota. He is dealing with a non-throwing shoulder injury, according to the team, though he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The team's defense will have its hands full against three-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley. While he isn't close to the rushing production he had last year, when he ran for 2,005 yards in the regular season, Minnesota ranks 24th in rush yards allowed per game so far this season. The Vikings may get a boost at the linebacker position as the team announced Saturday that Blake Cashman had been activated from injured reserve. Cashman suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Eagles

Philadelphia is looking to get back on track after losing consecutive games for the first time since dropping three straight from Dec. 31, 2023, to Jan. 15, 2024. Head coach Nick Sirianni is 8-0 against NFC North teams since he was hired by the Eagles in 2021.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will hope to improve upon his Week 6 performance, passing for a season-high 283 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Giants. Tight end Dallas Goedert accounted for 110 of those yards.

Starting left guard Landon Dickerson, who missed Week 6 with an ankle injury, was a full participant in practice on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday with a heel injury, and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was a full participant after suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of the Eagles-Giants game.

Who is predicted to win Browns vs. Vikings?

The Eagles are 2-point betting favorites to win in Week 7.

What is the Vikings' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Minnesota's 2025 schedule:

Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 23 at 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 9: at Detroit Lions, Nov. 2 at noon

Week 10: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 9 at noon

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 16 at noon

Week 12: at Green Bay Packers, Nov. 23 at noon

Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 30 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Washington Commanders, Dec. 7 at noon

Week 15: at Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 14 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: at New York Giants, Dec. 21 at noon

Week 17: vs. Lions, Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: vs. Packers, TBD

What is the Eagles' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Philadelphia's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 8: vs. Giants, Oct. 26 at noon

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: at Packers, Nov. 10 at 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 11: vs. Lions, Nov. 16 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: at Cowboys, Nov. 23 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 13: vs. Bears, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. (Black Friday)

Week 14: at Chargers, Dec. 8 at 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 15: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Dec. 14 at noon

Week 16: at Commanders, Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Week 17: at Buffalo Bills, Dec. 28 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 18: vs. Commanders, TBD

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 16, 2025.