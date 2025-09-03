Philadelphia Eagles release 5-minute-long hype video for 2025 season

Which Eagles won starting jobs on defense in training camp? Nick Sirianni declines to say.

The Philadelphia Eagles are back Thursday night, kicking off their Super Bowl LIX title defense against the rival Dallas Cowboys. But before the season kicks off at Lincoln Financial Field, the Birds are all about toughness.

The Eagles on Wednesday released a five-minute-long hype video featuring head coach Nick Sirianni saying, "Our culture is tough. Detailed. Together. Which is why I asked our players what toughness means to them."

The hype video includes members of the Eagles answering Sirianni's question, often with profanity. You can watch the video below.

The Eagles and Cowboys kick off the 2025 NFL season Thursday at 8:20 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. It's the first season opener between the NFC East rivals since 2000, Andy Reid's second season as head coach, and first in Philadelphia since 1970.

Before the game, the Birds will uncover their Super Bowl LIX banner at the Linc, their second in seven years. Nick Sirianni said Tuesday that Eagles players and coaches will remain in the locker room during the celebration.

"I didn't know it was banner night," Sirianni said in his final press conference before Week 1. "We won't be out for that."

Eagles fans headed to the game should be aware of the Linc's bag policy and keep tabs on the latest news involving SEPTA.

SEPTA has found a sponsor to bring back sports express service for the Eagles' home opener, sources say.