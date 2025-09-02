Meet the artists whose creation will light the way out of the tunnel for the Philadelphia Eagles

These artists made the "Go Birds" sign that will light the Philadelphia Eagles' way to the field

When the Eagles run out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field, there is a bright, neon sign emblazoned behind them. Those signs were prominent in 2024, and they will be again when the Super Bowl LIX champions open the 2025 season against the Cowboys.

The Realest is a three-year-old company specializing in sports and entertainment memorabilia authentication. The company guarantees that the items it sells or auctions off are real. It's also partnered with professional teams like the Eagles to create items that fans can purchase, like Go Birds signs.

"With this one, we wanted to make something a little more exciting," Electro Romantic owner Antwonn Del Rosso said, "so we took confetti from the Super Bowl from the fields and I incorporated it into the sign."

CBS News Philadelphia

Del Rosso, the artist behind the signs, met Jason Arnold, who creates special pieces for The Realest.

"When we went to visit the Eagles the first time, they showed us this giant wall in the player tunnel, and they were like, 'What would you do here?'" Arnold said. "It was just kind of this blank canvas. And I have a background in graffiti and street art and that kind of thing. My mind initially went to that, something that was big, bright, colorful, that could fill it. Through our friend Dylan, I got in touch with Antwonn and sketched up the first few signs, and we started making them. And they turned out to be a hit, week in and week out."

The result of their partnership has become a social media sensation and a good luck charm.

"I have done a sign for every home game except one," Del Rosso said, "which is the one home game we did not win last year."

DeVonta Smith of the Eagles walks through the tunnel before the game against the Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 19. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The sign may be the star of the show, but The Realest also offers items like grass from the NFC championship game, confetti from the Super Bowl in a beer can and confetti in a button, which won't break the bank.

"We like to come at it from a little bit more of a democratic view of trying to create things for everyone," Arnold said, "so knowing not everyone can afford a super expensive jersey or maybe even one of these signs."

Both men can't help but feel connected to and a part of the team.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Well, it's great," Del Rosso said. "We've had some really good pictures taken of all the players running to the field, passing the signs. I definitely like to think they're seeing them and are more motivated to win that way."

"I'm not out there running plays, but I like to think we're doing our own little part," Arnold said. "It's such a great organization. The city is so passionate about it. That's even one of the things we see with some of the other things we work with. Nobody is as passionate as this city is about the Birds. It makes my job a lot easier when I can create things that people are really excited about and it fuels creativity that way."