Philadelphia Eagles selling commemorative snow pints from playoff win over Rams

If you're looking for something to commemorate the Eagles' NFC divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams, snow worries. The Birds are selling snow from the game.

The Eagles partnered with The Realest to sell a pint of snow from the 28-22 victory over the Rams.

Philadelphia Eagles and The Realest

According to a press release, the limited-edition commemorative snow pints are limited to 100 units. The team says the pints cost $50 (plus shipping and other fees), representing the total points scored in the NFC divisional-round playoff win.

Fans can buy a snow pint online and have it shipped or pick it up at the ticket office at Lincoln Financial Field.

The pint comes shipped in dry ice, and it's recommended buyers keep the pints frozen.

A press release claims the Eagles ground crew members collected the snow after the team's win.

"This limited-edition item will serve as the perfect collection piece for any Eagles fan or sports memorabilia collector," a press release said.

On the website, The Realest wrote, "Please note: this snow was collected from the field and is not intended for consumption as it was exposed to the game-day environment, it may contain dirt or other contaminants."