Mountain biker in New Mexico draws Eagles logo, spells out "Go Birds" with special route

Gerald Kady has never been to Philadelphia. In fact, he says the closest professional football stadium to his home in Farmington, New Mexico, is seven hours away. Still, he bleeds green for the Eagles and wouldn't have it any other way.

"Cowboys, Broncos, Phoenix, Cardinals, they all surround New Mexico, basically," Kady said. "So you're going to be one of those three teams' fans. So any other fans are just kind of weird, you know?

To show off his love for the Birds, the avid mountain biker took a special route. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Kady biked more than 27 miles over nearly three hours and mapped out "Go Birds" with the Eagles' logo underneath.

"I'd be at a stoplight at an intersection," Kady said, "and I hear horns going off and, 'Go Birds.'"

He captured the ride on the app "Strava."

Gerald Kady/Strava

"I can do a 20-mile trail, and it'll draw a map wherever I ride," Kady said, "so I got that in my head like, 'You know what? I'm going to do something cool."

This isn't the first time he's done it, either. In 2018 and 2023, Kady planned out long bike rides to first spell out "Fly Eagles, Fly" and then do "Fly" followed by the Eagles logo before spelling out "Fly" again.

Gerald Kady/Strava

"The first year, I used a phone book. I tore a map out of a phone book and just used a pencil to go across and just kind of trace out, you know, the words," Kady said.

He then upgraded to using an iPad.

Kady notes that he knows the area well because he is a mailman. Part of his route was used in each of the bike rides.

"With that in mind and a little bit of creativity and some artistic talent, you can do that same thing," Kady said.

After this year's ride, he posted the results to a Philadelphia Eagles Facebook fan group. The post received hundreds of comments and thousands of likes, and he said he was amazed and thankful for all of the support.

As for what he wants people to take away from it?

"Just show your fandom that's really about it," Kady said.