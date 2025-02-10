Philadelphia Eagles fans wait hours outside Pro Shop for Super Bowl merchandise

There is no better way to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory than wearing the brand-new championship merchandise, and some fans waited for hours to get their hands on the super swag.

It didn't matter how cold it was or how long it took, the second the doors opened, Eagles fans swarmed the Pro Shop at Lincoln Financial Field to get Super Bowl champion hats and T-shirts on one of the sweetest "Victory Mondays" of all time.

The Nevins family — Paige, Ed and little Eddie — were among the crowd. For them, as for many Birds fans, Sunday's win is about so much more than sport. The Eagles' wins and losses are weaved into family memories and milestones.

"Just unbelievably excited. We won our first Super Bowl before we got married and then of course when he's [Eddie] getting ready to turn 4, we got our second. Unbelievably excited," Paige Nevins said.

Peaches Napier of North Philadelphia is recovering from knee surgery, but that didn't stop her from picking up championship gear for the people she loves.

"I know they're going to jump for joy because we were on that phone last night every time a touchdown went down. Woo! Thank you, Lord," Napier said.

Like many fans, Sterling Brown was running on very little sleep but that didn't matter — he says he slept like a baby.

"I slept good last night believe it or not, I haven't slept good the last two weeks but I slept good last night." Brown said he was gearing up for Friday's parade as were so many others who enjoyed the joyous start to a week that is set to end with the best party Philadelphia can possibly throw.

Super Bowl champion items, like hats and T-shirts, will be available at all Pro Shop locations and on the website while supplies last.