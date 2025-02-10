Super Bowl baby joins family of Philadelphia Eagles diehards hours before kickoff

Family of Philadelphia Eagles fans welcomes new member to the flock hours before Super Bowl LIX

Family of Philadelphia Eagles fans welcomes new member to the flock hours before Super Bowl LIX

Family of Philadelphia Eagles fans welcomes new member to the flock hours before Super Bowl LIX

Several Super Bowl babies were born Sunday at Philadelphia-area hospitals.

One new member of the Eagles flock was born at just the right time at Virtua Voorhees Hospital.

Jack Joseph Carr arrived shortly before kickoff at 4:12 p.m., his parents said.

Baby Jack

"Right in time for the Eagles game," mom Alyssa Carr said.

It's a bit of a family tradition. Jack's dad, Phil, celebrated his 30th birthday when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018.

"I could never have expected this," he said. "I come from a family of lifelong Eagles fans. You could call us diehards."

"I was worried about me, but he was worried about the Eagles," Alyssa Carr said.

But it all worked out with a late-afternoon cesarean section. Baby Jack now shares his birthday with Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean.

"One hundred percent already showing respect to his father being born at 4:12, giving me about two hours to set up and not miss kickoff," Phil Carr said. "I appreciate that, definitely off to a good start. He's a winner already."

Baby Jack joins a brother and sister at home in Hammonton, New Jersey.