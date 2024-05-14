Wawa Welcome America festival returning to Philadelphia in 2024

Rain moves in Tuesday afternoon, more showers through Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the biggest celebrations of the summer is taking shape in the city of Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city officials will announce the details for the 2024 Wawa Welcome America festival, the largest Fourth of July celebration in the country.

The 16-day event kicks off by commemorating Juneteenth, which celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the aftermath of the Civil War, and wraps on the Fourth of July with fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and a concert that has a track record of drawing big-name performers to the city.

Last year's festival was headlined by Ludacris and Demi Lovato. In 2022 Jason Derulo and Ava Max and performed, and in 2021 Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida took the stage at Mann Center in Fairmount Park.

Made in America festival canceled for 2024

While Welcome America is poised for another big year, the Made in America music festival was canceled for the second year in a row in April.

Organizers say they're working to reimagine Made in America, which last took over the parkway in 2022. In 2023, Lizzo and SZA were slated to headline the September festival, but just a month before the two-day concert organizers canceled the shows because of "severe circumstances outside of production control."

A performer lineup was never released for 2024.

Made in America was launched by Jay-Z's company Roc Nation in 2012 and held annually along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, except for 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the festival.