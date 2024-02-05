Philadelphia Soccer 2026 host committee discusses World Cup schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The excitement for the 2026 World Cup is building in Philadelphia after FIFA announced Sunday the city will host six matches at Lincoln Financial Field.

Organizers with the Philadelphia Host Committee held a news conference at noon Monday to discuss the World Cup schedule. Meg Kane, the host city executive for Philadelphia 2026, was joined by city officials at the news conference.

The first five games will be Group Stage matches in mid-to-late June. The sixth will be an elimination game on July 4, America's 250th birthday. World Cup matches kick off at the Linc on June 14, 2026. Then, there are games on June 19, 22, 25, and 27 before the July 4 match.

The World Cup is just one of several major sporting events happening in Philadelphia in 2026.

The city will also host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, as well as the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Delaware County will host two golf events in 2026. In Newtown Square, Aronimink Golf Club will host the 108th PGA Championships. Merion Golf Club will host the 2026 U.S. Amateur.

In 2022, Philadelphia was named as one of 16 cities selected to host World Cup games in 2026. Hundreds of soccer fans gathered in LOVE Park to celebrate the announcement.

Mayor Cherelle Parker echoed that excitement Sunday after the schedule was revealed.

"The worldwide excitement of the World Cup is coming to the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection," Parker said in a statement. "That means soccer fans from the city, region, country and the world will come to Philadelphia on those dates – including a match on the 4th of July."

The 2026 World Cup Final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.