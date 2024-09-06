After a week of great weather in the Philadelphia region, rain chances increase Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- High pressure continues to be our dominant weather feature as we head through Friday in the Philadelphia region, but then things start to change a bit.

A slight uptick in humidity will be felt by the end of the work week, but temperatures will still be near or slightly cooler than normal with highs in the low 80s through Friday.

With a front approaching from the west and a new storm developing over the Atlantic, we are in a bit of a squeeze play Friday, which means the morning will feature more cloud cover and a possible sprinkle followed by more sun likely in the afternoon. The vast majority of us should stay mainly dry, though we can't rule out another pop-up shower at night.

Saturday is when the cold front from the west swings through, bringing an increase in clouds and humidity in the morning followed by a broken line of showers mid-afternoon.

As of now, it's not looking all that wet, but will likely be gray and unsettled through much of the day with scattered shower chances. If the front clears quickly enough, we may get some sun back with a crisp breeze on Saturday evening.

Temps will top out in the mid-upper 70s on Saturday with mid-70s and clear skies on Sunday as a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air arrives into the first part of next week.

The NEXT Weather team will keep you posted on the weekend changes but for now, be sure to enjoy yet another beautiful early September day!