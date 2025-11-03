3 Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices are up for retention. Here's what to know.

Three Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices are up for retention on Tuesday.

The nonpartisan retention election of three justices is drawing an unusual amount of attention and money into the race, which could change the political landscape in Pennsylvania. Here's everything voters need to know before heading to the polls.

What is a retention election?

People are asked to vote "yes" or "no" as to whether each justice receives another 10-year term.

Vote "yes" to keep a justice, or vote "no" to replace them.

Who is up for retention?

This year's ballot features three Democratic justices up for retention: Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht. They are not facing any opponent on a ballot.

The state Supreme Court has seven justices: five Democrats and two Republicans.

What happens if a justice is not retained?

If justices are not retained, an election will be held in 2027. If at least two of the justices fail to win retention, control of the court could potentially flip.

The governor could appoint interim justices to fill seats until the election in 2027, but those justices need approval from two-thirds of the Republican-controlled state Senate.

Only one justice has ever lost a retention vote, and that was 20 years ago.

All eyes on Pennsylvania Supreme Court retention vote

An estimated $9.1 million was poured into the race as of Oct. 30, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. Most of that money was from outside groups.

Lauren Cristella, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy, told CBS News Philadelphia that the retention election is drawing money and attention because of the ideological balance of the court.

"Races that were typically not supposed to be partisan, the races don't even have Rs or Ds on the ballot, you'll not see that when you go to the polls on Election Day," Cristella said. "But the partisanship at the national level has certainly affected this race and the spending you're seeing."

The Committee of Seventy is a nonprofit civic group based in Philadelphia.

Voters will head to the polls at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The polls close at 8 p.m.