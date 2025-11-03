What's on the ballot for 2025 elections in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls on Nov. 4 to vote in the 2025 general election. There are no federal offices up for vote this year, though the election still features several key city, state and local offices on the ballot.

While Pennsylvania does not offer early in-person voting, some voters cast ballots by mail.

What time do polls open in Pennsylvania?

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day for registered voters who want to vote in person. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you are permitted to vote.

Voters who received a mail ballot but have not returned it may vote in person on Election Day if they bring their mail ballot materials with them to be voided.

Voters who requested a mail ballot and did not receive it, or do not have it to surrender, may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place. The provisional ballot will be reviewed by their county board of elections after Election Day to determine whether it can be counted.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court retention

Three Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices, Christine Donohue (D), Kevin M. Dougherty (D), and David N. Wecht (D), are up for retention elections. Voters will decide whether the three Democratic state Supreme Court justices should keep their seats for another 10 years.

If any are voted out, the governor can appoint someone to fill the role until the 2027 election, or the seats could sit vacant until that time. Appointees need a two-thirds vote in the state Senate.

There are a total of seven Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices. Currently, five are Democrats and two are Republicans. Only one justice has ever lost a retention vote and that was 20 years ago.

Pittsburgh mayoral election

The Pittsburgh mayoral race is between Democrat Corey O'Connor and Republican Tony Moreno. Mayors serve a four-year term and there is no limit to the number of terms a Pittsburgh mayor can serve.

O'Connor, a former Pittsburgh city councilmember and current Allegheny County controller, is running for the position once held by his father, the late Bob O'Connor.

Moreno, a city police officer for 24 years, is campaigning for mayor again after running against Ed Gainey in 2021.

Incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey was defeated by O'Connor in the Democratic primary. Both O'Connor and Moreno criticized Gainey's leadership during their primaries.

According to O'Connor's website, he's running on issues like community and economic development, housing, public safety and homelessness. Moreno's website says his vision for the city includes well-maintained infrastructure, expanded mental health care and public safety for residents and businesses.

Pittsburgh City Council election

Four of Pittsburgh's nine City Council seats are before voters. City councilors serve four-year terms.

2025 Pittsburgh City Council election, District 2

Kim Salinetro (D)

Erin Kope (R)

David Tessitor (I)

2025 Pittsburgh City Council election, District 4

Anthony Coghill (D) (incumbent)

Tracy L. Larger (R)

Brian Naughton (I)

2025 Pittsburgh City Council election, District 6

Robert Daniel Lavelle (D) (incumbent)

Jacob J. Dumont (R)

2025 Pittsburgh City Council election, District 8

Erika Strassburger (D) (incumbent)

Pittsburgh Public Schools school board election

Five seats on the Pittsburgh Public Schools school board in Pennsylvania are up for vote in this year's general election.

Pittsburgh School District Board of Directors, District 1

Tawana Cook Purnell (D)

Pittsburgh School District Board of Directors, District 3

Erikka Grayson (D)

Pittsburgh School District Board of Directors, District 5

Incumbent Tracey Reed (D)

Pittsburgh School District Board of Directors, District 7

Eva Diodati (D)

Pittsburgh School District Board of Directors, District 9

Incumbent Gene Walker (D)

2025 Allegheny County Sheriff election

Allegheny County is holding general elections for sheriff, six county council seats, court of common pleas judges, and a special election for an at-large county council seat.

The candidates for sheriff are:

Kevin M. Kraus (D) (incumbent)

Brian Weismantle (R)

2025 Allegheny County Council election

Eight of the 15 seats on the Allegheny County Council are before voters. Thirteen members serve specific districts, while two serve at-large. They are elected to four-year terms.

2025 Allegheny County Council election, at-large special

Mike Embrescia (R) (incumbent)

Alex Rose (I)

2025 Allegheny County Council election, District 1

Kathleen Madonna-Emerling (D)

Mary Jo Wise (R)

2025 Allegheny County Council election, District 3

Lissa Geiger Shulman (D)

W. Christopher Lochner (R)

2025 Allegheny County Council election, District 4

Patrick J. Catena Jr. (D) (incumbent)

Bob Doddato (R)

2025 Allegheny County Council election, District 8

Michelle Maccarati-Chapkis (D) (incumbent)

Republican Michael Dell (R)

2025 Allegheny County Council election, District 9

Aaron Adams (D)

Patrick Provins (R)

2025 Allegheny County Council election, District 12

Robert J. Palmosina (D) (incumbent)

Leonard Iorio (R)

2025 Allegheny County Council special election, District 13

Jordan Botta (D) (incumbent)

Todd McCollum (R)

Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas election

Eight seats on the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas are up for partisan election, either to fill vacant seats or to elect previously appointed judges.

The following candidates are running for the election.