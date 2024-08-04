Watch CBS News
Here's a list of factors that contribute to a cat's shorter lifespan | Pet Project

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When it comes to owning a pet, pet parents tend to love their animals and love them hard. It can be hard for owners to picture living a life without their furry friend, or even remember what life before their pet was like. 

In this week's edition of Pet Project, Pennsylvania SPCA Animal Advocate Carol Erickson lists a few factors pet parents will want to keep in mind to avoid shortening their cat's lifespan. 

Erickson said a United Kingdom-based study on companion cats shows on average these animals live until they're 11.75 years old. According to the study, female cats live 12.5 years while male cats live just a little over 11 years on average.

The study discovered a shortened cat lifespan was linked to felines who were unneutered or unspayed. Purebred cats were also found to have shorter lifespans, as did cats with non-ideal body weights, Erickson said. 

A popular way to get cats exercising and playing is by having them chase a laser. However, Erickson said the Cornell Feline Health Center suggests it's best to limit laser play to once a week. Limiting the time for your cat to chase a laser will prevent your feline from developing abnormal repetitive behaviors, like becoming obsessed with moving lights or shadows.

Once playtime is over, Erickson advises pet owners who use a laser to play with their cats to point the laser at a real toy or a treat so the pet knows their "hunt" is over.

Pennsylvania SPCA dogs for adoption

Meet Flora

flora-1.jpg

Flora is a beautiful, 2-year-old black cat. She's very good with children and can be a little shy at first, but once she warms up she's a social butterfly.

Meet Blue

blue.jpg

Blue is an 8-year-old active and playful Pit bull who is gentle with children and a part of a new $5 adoption program the PSPCA is running through Aug. 11.

If you're interested in learning more about these adoptable animals, contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300

Get your regular dose of pet owner tips and tricks from Pennsylvania SPCA Animal Advocate Carol Erickson in our weekly series, Pet Project:

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

