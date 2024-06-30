Is your dog trying to help you calm down? | Pet Project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Your furry family members may be the most level-headed members of your household, according to Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson. Our dogs have their own ways of telling us to calm down, Erickson said, and she explains how we can understand their calming techniques.

"Dogs are really good at trying to keep in the family. Unfortunately, humans do not understand the calming signals that the dogs are sending us," she said.

Dogs move slowly when we're acting frantic to try and encourage us to follow suit, Erickson says. When tensions are high, she said, dogs slow down in an effort to get us to as well.

Erickson also says it goes both ways. When a dog is stressed or frantic, humans can sit down to get them to relax. Dogs do the same to signal that they mean no harm.

Dogs may also turn their heads away from us when trying to relieve a tense situation. Erickson says it is not a sign of disrespect but rather a way for them to show us that they're not a threat.

Slow blinking may also be a way your dog is trying to diffuse a stressful situation. According to Erickson, this is a way dogs signal to other dogs that they mean no harm.

"Pay attention to the dogs that are trying to be the most diplomatic members of the household," she said.

Olivia Dunne contributed to this article.