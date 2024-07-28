Reasons it might seem like your dog is ignoring you | Pet Project

Dog won't listen to you? How to figure out what's distracting your pup | Pet Project

PHILADELPHIA- It's often easy to understand why our fellow humans may be ignoring us, but what about our dogs? When our pups ignore our commands or calls, it can be a source of frustration for owners. However, Pennsylvania SPCA Animal Advocate Carol Erickson says not to take it personally.

"They're not simply just ignoring... the best thing to do is figure out why your dog isn't listening," Erickson says.

For instance, your dog might be distracted by your environment. If you're trying to talk to your dog in a place with lots of sights, sounds and smells, it might be too much at once for them.

Erickson says focusing on training in calm, controlled environments can minimize distractions and allow your dog to pay more attention to your commands.

According to Erickson, it's important to "lighten up" when speaking to your dog. She says dogs get confused when you change your tone when talking with them and a consistent, calm tone is key. Unpredictability, she says, is a quick way to make your dog nervous and less likely to listen to you.

Older dogs are also subject to hearing and cognitive decline and may take a little longer to understand and follow their owners' commands.

"Check with your vet if your formerly attentive dog is no longer paying any attention to you," Erickson says.

You can watch this week's full Pet Project interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned until the end to meet some animals available for adoption at the PSPCA.

If you're interested in learning more about these adoptable animals, contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300.

CBS News Philadelphia intern Olivia Dunne contributed to this story.