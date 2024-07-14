Tips for helping adult dogs learn to socialize | Pet Project

PHILADELPHA (CBS) -- It's never too late for an adult dog to make new friends. Whether it's with children, adults, or other dogs, Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson says socializing your furry friend is still possible even if they're not a puppy.

"Older dogs can absolutely learn to have great fun with you," Erickson says.

Before owners even begin to socialize their dogs, Erickson says it's most important to have patience. She says older dogs are typically less open to socialization than young puppies and owners must understand that the process may take longer than anticipated. She says be prepared for the process to take weeks, even months, depending on the dog.

Erickson notes that it's important for dog owners to start socializing their dogs with specific goals in mind.

Whether you want your dog to get along with children or be able to play at a dog park, a specific goal can help an owner and dog determine the best training methods.

In addition to setting goals, Erickson says dog owners must also read their dog's body language and behaviors. If there is something "triggering" to your dog, it's important not to push them.

"These older dogs can be socialized, you just have to take it slow," she says. "Learn the body language they will tell you what is a trigger to them and when you need to back off and take it a little slower."

You can watch this week's full pet Project interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned until the end to meet some more animals available for adoption at the PSPCA.

If you're interested in learning more about these adoptable animals, contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300.

CBS News Philadelphia intern Olivia Dunne contributed to this story.