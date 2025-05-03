Multiple bear sightings reported in West Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, officials say

There were multiple reports of bear sightings in West Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening, officials said.

An advisory was sent to residents in the Montgomery County township on Friday night. Eyewitnesses who spotted the animals say they weigh between 300 and 400 hundred pounds and were last seen in the area of Sylvan Drive, according to the alert.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified and will respond at some point Saturday.

Officials recommend residents stay indoors and keep their pets inside as well. Do not approach or feed hungry bears.

In Pennsylvania, bears tend to be most active between about May 1 and June 15 looking for food before breeding season, wildlife biologists say.