Neighbors on the lookout after black bear spotted in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

Neighbors in Mercer County, New Jersey, have been told to be on the lookout after a black bear was spotted running past homes and into yards.

Nicholas Hoffman pulled out his cellphone and started recording video when a bear ran past his home in Hamilton Township.

"I kind of was half asleep, looked to my left, right across the street, and saw the bear walking across," Hoffman said.

Hoffman pulled in his driveway around 6:30 a.m. Monday after working the night shift. That's when he said the bear cut across Arrowwood Drive and ran into his neighbor's yard.

"My first thought was just to grab my phone as quickly as I could because I didn't think anyone would believe me. We do have a couple of bigger black dogs that live close by, so I did a double take at first," Hoffmann said.

"Just an enjoyable moment for the town to be able to watch it from afar or watch it on video in town," said Jeff Martin, mayor of Hamilton Township.

Martin said his office fielded multiple calls and reports Monday after the bear was spotted at several locations, including near a church on Paxson Avenue.

"Haven't gotten anything since yesterday, so we hope it found some food and a place to stay and that will be the last we see of him or her," Martin said.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said hungry bears have recently come out of hibernation. Officials warn people not to feed them, but if you do come into contact with one, you're told to remain calm and back away slowly.

Hoffmann's video was posted on the township's social media pages and has been the talk of the town.

"The first impression I had was 'Oh my God, this is a big bear,'" said Vicky Peters, who has lived in the township for 50 years.

"Definitely a random moment that I'll probably never experience again, we have deer and foxes and a little of everything else around here," Hoffmann said. "I didn't expect to see a bear coming home."

Martin believes the bear likely moved out of the area, but if you happen to spot it, you're urged to call Hamilton Township Police or Animal Control.