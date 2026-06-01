How Penn Medicine is preparing for 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia

The medical community in Philadelphia is gearing up for FIFA World Cup festivities and games.

Monday, Penn Medicine held a pep rally for its employees who will be on the front lines of medical care.

"Penn has established a special network to serve the needs of FIFA throughout this event," said Dr. P.J. Brennan, who is the chief medical officer of Penn Medicine.

Penn is the official medical services provider for FIFA in Philadelphia. The city is expecting an influx of about half a million fans, thousands more linked to the teams, and international press.

Brennan said medical coverage will be focused on two main locations: the stadium for the matches, and Lemon Hill, where fans will gather.

"We're staffing 79 shifts at the Fan Fest," Brennan said. "We're staffing all six matches outside the stadium in a medical tent and then inside the stadium on the pitch and for the player medical center."

The medical tents will be able to treat less serious issues, like dehydration and minor injuries. Serious cases will be transported to hospitals.

"The intention is to bring the athletic injuries to Penn Presbyterian and the imaging and specialty care to [Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania]," Brennan said.

Planning for potential medical issues for the FIFA World Cup has been coordinated by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

"The one thing that the city does exceedingly well is implement large-scale events, whether it's a papal visit, to the NFL draft, to political conventions," said Meg Kane, who is the host city executive/CEO for Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

Kane is helping to coordinate safety for everyone, and that includes the potential for a large number of injuries.

"There are mass casualty plans that are already in place," Kane said. "What we've done is refined them based upon what the locations are."

The Philadelphia Health Department sent a document to healthcare providers about infectious diseases to watch for throughout the World Cup.

Federal officials say there will be enhanced airport screenings, along with travel restrictions for travel from countries experiencing the Ebola outbreak.

Penn says it has plenty of staff to cover the FIFA festivities and other hospitals will be ready to help as needed.