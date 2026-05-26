What to know about FIFA Fan Festival at Philadelphia's Lemon Hill, from parking and transportation to tickets

Lemon Hill in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park will soon be transformed into a haven for soccer fans for the 39-day FIFA Fan Festival.

Road closures and parking restrictions have already begun for the World Cup fan event, which runs from June 11 through July 19.

The festivities are set to include live broadcasts of World Cup matches, music, food, cultural programming and family activities, the city says. Organizers said they expect thousands of visitors a day.

Entry to the festival is free, but attendees must register online. More information is available on Philly's World Cup website.

In the words of Meg Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, organizers want the event to be "soccer Coachella."

Delaware and New Jersey are also planning watch parties around each state for the World Cup.

Here's what residents and visitors need to know about the festival.

Road closures around Fairmount Park

The local lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Memorial Day to Labor Day (Sept. 7) to give more space for pedestrians and cyclists traveling between Center City and Lemon Hill, according to city officials. Traffic patterns will change for the July 4 concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, for the duration of the festival:

Sedgley Drive from Kelly Drive to Poplar Drive

Poplar Street from Poplar Drive to 30th Street (local access maintained)

Poplar Street from 29th Street to 30th Street (westbound only; local access maintained)

Poplar Drive from Sedgley Drive to Girard Avenue

Sedgley Drive from Girard Avenue to Lemon Hill Drive

Lemon Hill Drive and North Lemon Hill Drive (loop road)

The closed streets will also be temporary no-parking zones. The roads are expected to reopen by 8 p.m. on July 26.

From June 11 through July 19, Waterworks Drive will close at 10 a.m. Waterworks Drive will be open for parking each morning until 9 a.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

Parking restrictions in Brewerytown, Fairmount, Strawberry Mansion

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says it will require temporary parking permits for any cars parked on residential streets near the festival grounds at Lemon Hill. The permits will be available free for residents of the area and are needed in addition to the regular residential permits.

Restrictions will affect streets in parts of Fairmount, Brewerytown and Strawberry Mansion from June 11 through July 19.

Check Philapark.org/Lemonhill for an interactive map and information about applying for a permit.

The areas shaded on this map will require temporary residential parking permits during the 2026 FIFA Fan Festival. CBS News Philadelphia

Getting to FIFA Fan Festival

FIFA Fan Festival does not have a designated parking area, so attendees are encouraged to arrive by foot, bike or public transportation.

SEPTA: Two SEPTA bus routes – 32 and 48 – will have extra service this summer to accommodate fans. Bus route 48 will also add a stop at Pennsylvania and Fairmount avenues for festival-goers. Bus routes 7 and 49 also provide service to Fairmount. Visit SEPTA's 2026 World Cup website for more information about public transportation.

Two SEPTA bus routes – 32 and 48 – will have extra service this summer to accommodate fans. Bus route 48 will also add a stop at Pennsylvania and Fairmount avenues for festival-goers. Bus routes 7 and 49 also provide service to Fairmount. Visit SEPTA's 2026 World Cup website for more information about public transportation. Philly Phlash: The Philly Phlash bus operates daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Buses will run later on days that the festival ends after 6 p.m. The bus is free for SEPTA pass holders, seniors and children under 4. For everyone else, it's $5 per day or $15 for a family pass, which covers two adults and up to four children. Free passes will be available for all World Cup and 2026 volunteers. Visit ridephillyphlash.com for more information.

The Philly Phlash bus operates daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Buses will run later on days that the festival ends after 6 p.m. The bus is free for SEPTA pass holders, seniors and children under 4. For everyone else, it's $5 per day or $15 for a family pass, which covers two adults and up to four children. Free passes will be available for all World Cup and 2026 volunteers. Visit ridephillyphlash.com for more information. Ride-hailing apps: Ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft will be limited during the festival, and designated pickup locations will be set up and enforced with geofence technology. The geofence will make exceptions for riders who order a wheelchair-accessible vehicle or who disclose a mobility issue to their driver.

Ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft will be limited during the festival, and designated pickup locations will be set up and enforced with geofence technology. The geofence will make exceptions for riders who order a wheelchair-accessible vehicle or who disclose a mobility issue to their driver. Walking and cycling: The Schuylkill River Trail will be open and accessible. Bike parking will be available at Lloyd Hall and near the Indego Station Hub at Fan Festival. The Indego Station Hub at Kelly and Sedgley drives will have space for 100 bikes.

Attending the festival

The festival is free to attend, but online registration is required.

Pop-up visitor centers will also be open in the area to provide water, maps, restrooms and information for visitors. The festival's daily schedule is available online.

The city has also set up a digital resource hub to share information about the festival and other events this summer.

Safety measures at FIFA Fan Festival

People under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at the festival.

The following are prohibited: weapons, fireworks, explosives, bags and containers, coolers, glass and metal bottles, outside food and drinks, selfie sticks, drones, whistles, cowbells, umbrellas, face coverings, cigarettes, vapes, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, chairs, animals that are not service animals.

Empty plastic water bottles are allowed, but metal bottles are not.

See the full list of rules here.

When are the FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia will host these World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field: