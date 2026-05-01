Philadelphia restaurants considering a 20% service fee during FIFA World Cup festivities

If you dine out in Philadelphia during the 2026 FIFA World Cup events, you could end up paying more.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association held a briefing on Thursday, preparing businesses for the influx of visitors.

During the meeting, restaurateurs discussed adding an automatic 20% gratuity charge to customers' restaurant bills.

Businesses say they want to make sure their employees are supported and protected since tipping culture varies greatly across the world.

A final decision has yet to be made.

Philadelphia is expecting an influx of visitors from abroad as the city hosts six World Cup games: five in the group stage and one in the Round of 16.

The city is also hosting a FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill for the entire duration of the World Cup.