Shooting after PCTI football game in N.J. leaves 2 juveniles injured

2 juveniles shot after N.J. high school football game, sources say

WAYNE, N.J. — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting after a high school football game in Wayne, New Jersey.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in a parking lot at Passaic County Technical Institute after the game between PCTI and Lenape High School.

Two teens, 15 and 16, were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said. Their injuries were non-life-threatening, officials said, but they remain hospitalized.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with "acts of juvenile delinquency that would constitute the crimes of Attempted Murder, first degree; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, second degree; and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, if the juvenile was an adult," according to the prosecutor's office.

In a statement, a representative for Lenape High School said:

"All Lenape High School (LHS) students and staff are safe and unharmed. We were informed there was gunfire, and two individuals needed medical attention at the conclusion of a football game tonight in Wayne, NJ. "The suspect is in custody. No LHS students or staff were involved in the disturbance. Our thoughts are with the individuals harmed and the Passaic Technical Institute Community."

The Wayne Police Department, Passaic County sheriff's office and Passaic County prosecutor's office were all on the scene.

Witness reports hearing numerous gunshots at PCTI football game

Mother Jazmine Sanchez was at the game to watch her 11-year-old daughter, who is in a PCTI band. She told CBS News New York that after the game had ended and everyone was leaving, about half a dozen shots rang out.

"Everyone dropped to the floor and just tried to cover each other," she said.

Video from Chopper 2 shows multiple police vehicles in a parking lot near a baseball field and crime scene tape blocking off an area with several parked cars. A number of orange cones and what appeared to be evidence markers could be seen on the sidewalk nearby.

Sanchez said she was unable to return to her vehicle because it was part of the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing.