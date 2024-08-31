16-year-old charged with attempted murder in PCTI shooting in Wayne, N.J.

WAYNE, N.J. — A 16-year-old is accused of shooting two other teenagers Friday night outside a high school football game in Wayne.

It happened at Passaic County Technical Institute (PCTI).

Witnesses reported hearing at least half a dozen shots echo across the parking lot as the football game against Lenape High School concluded. Investigators said the gunman injured a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who were sent to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson. Both victims were still in the hospital Saturday. They are expected to survive.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody Friday night. The Passaic County prosecutor's office has charged the suspect as a juvenile for multiple crimes, including attempted murder. The suspect will be tried in family court. Investigators are still working to uncover and understand a motive.

Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or the victims, but Lenape High School leaders issued a statement saying none of their students were injured or involved in the shooting. PCTI has not responded to CBS News New York's request for comment.

Wayne community shocked by gun violence after PCTI football game

At daybreak Saturday, Passaic County investigators returned to the scene to search for more clues.

PCTI football players were back at practice with parents and investigators keeping a close eye. The group on the gridiron channeled their energy into each other, trying to push past the fright of the previous night.

One mother watching the morning practice told CBS News New York's Jessi Mitchell her son had stayed late to hang out with three friends after the game. They took off running during the shooting, jumping over the practice field fence to escape.

Down the street, the Long family made their weekly visit to the Wayne farmer's market, where neighbors shared their shock.

"We've never had anything like that before. It is not the ethos of the school. It is shocking," Rhonda Long said.

She added, "We have a wonderful sense of community. We have wonderful diversity, and I think we have a lot of friendliness and a lot of love."

Local vendor Lamar Chang encourages kids to express their emotions more peacefully.

"If you have anything to do with somebody, just talk to them. Violence never an option," he said. "Let you, who you are, be safe in your own environment and let it be safe for everybody else. One love."