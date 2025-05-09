South Philadelphia priest who introduced Pope Leo XIV to Rome says new pontiff is "just a great guy"

The Rev. Paul Galetto once showed a young Robert Prevost around the city of Rome — decades later, Prevost held his first Mass in the Sistine Chapel as Pope Leo XIV, the first pope in the Catholic Church's history to be born in the United States.

Galetto, the pastor at St. Paul Church in South Philadelphia's Italian Market, once lived with Prevost. They both resided in Rome at the Collegio Internazionale di Santa Monica, a home for members of the Augustinian order to which they belong.

"I first introduced him to the city of Rome, and now, he's the Bishop of Rome. Amazing," Galetto said.

Like many across the world, Galetto was watching and waiting for the news of Pope Francis' successor after white smoke billowed from the chimney at the Sistine Chapel on Thursday.

Prevost emerged to cheers in St. Peter's Square. A friend Father Paul knows simply as Bob, elevated to the position of world leader.

"It was definitely an O-M-G moment, oh my God," Galetto told anchors Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell Friday morning on CBS News Philadelphia.

Rev. Paul Galetto of St. Paul's Church in South Philadelphia with then-Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV.

"It's tough to think that a friend of yours is the pope," Galetto added. "Bob, he's just a great guy. And it makes me happy to know that a person who has lived a good life, is a prayerful person, considerate, nice — it's the kind of person you want leading our church and being a leader in the world."

The two first met in 1976 in St. Louis, Missouri, when the Augustinian order held its novitiate — a period for prospective priests and nuns that introduces them to their religious order's way of life, prior to taking vows. Galetto called it "a year of prayer and discernment."

Then in Rome, they reunited when Prevost was a student at the Angelicum while Galetto was at the Pontifical Gregorian University.

"He was finishing up at Villanova before he came to St. Louis and I was on my way to Villanova," Galetto said. "I had been in Rome for a couple of years already when he came over."

As Robert, Pope Leo XIV was incredibly lucky

Galetto learned from living with Prevost that he is one of the luckiest people he's ever met.

"It's one of those things: if I have to choose between left and right, I always choose the wrong way, Bob always chose the right way," said Galetto.

He shared one anecdote from their time in Rome, when Pope John Paul II was saying Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square — a special occasion.

The two were heading to find a good spot in the square when Robert veered toward a certain door that Galetto wasn't sure was the right way.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost addresses the crowd on the main central loggia balcony overlooking St Peter's Square on May 08, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Simone Risoluti / Getty Images

"He says, 'let's just go out this door,' and we came out and were right below the balcony...that he was on yesterday, and we looked up and there's Pope John Paul II," Galetto said. "He has that knack for doing the right thing at the right time, and in the right place."

There's a chance the old friends could reunite in Rome, as Galetto may be visiting in the fall. Galetto joked that he's owed a tour after helping the young Prevost.

The Augustinians' house is right across from the Vatican, so it will be easy to get there and to spend time with him should Galetto return to Rome.