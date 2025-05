Meet the South Philly priest who introduced Pope Leo XIV to Rome: "He's just a great guy" "I first introduced him to the city of Rome, and now he's the Bishop of Rome, amazing," Rev. Paul Galetto says about the former Cardinal Robert Prevost, now elected as Pope Leo XIV. Galetto, the pastor of St. Paul Church near the Italian Market in South Philadelphia, lived with Pope Leo XIV at a home for members of the Augustinian order in the city of Rome.