Patti LaBelle, Philadelphia's "Godmother of Soul," coming to The Met in December

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Patti LaBelle, Philadelphia's "Godmother of Soul," is playing a holiday homecoming show this December. The R&B legend will perform at The Met Philadelphia on Dec. 9, Live Nation said Monday.

LaBelle recently send Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts a bunch of roses with a note that read, "Dear Jalen, congratulations! We are all so proud of you. Here's to the winner in you! With love, Patti LaBelle."

Unfortunately, Hurts and the Eagles will be in Dallas the weekend LaBelle is playing The Met in December.

Live Nation said tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 11:16 AM

