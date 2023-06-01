Sweet smell of success: Patti LaBelle gifts Jalen Hurts bouquet of roses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- R&B legend Patti LaBelle apparently gifted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts a bunch of roses.

Hurts posted a photo of the roses and a note from LaBelle on his Instagram. The bouquet appears to include white and gold roses, with the gold roses displaying a number 1.

The note reads, "Dear Jalen, congratulations! We are all so proud of you. Here's to the winner in you! With love, Patti LaBelle."

This isn't the first time LaBelle has shown her love for the Eagles quarterback. Prior to Super Bowl LVII, she called Hurts to wish him and the Eagles good luck.

I had the pleasure of talking to @JalenHurts while in Phoenix for some #SuperBowl festivities! He is a very special young man and I wish him and my @Eagles the very best on Sunday! #FlyEaglesFly 💚💚💚

📹: @aliyacrawford pic.twitter.com/Os1ioHJGl0 — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) February 10, 2023

The Eagles resume their organized team activities Thursday. Maybe Hurts will walk into the building with a little more pep in his step.