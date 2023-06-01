Watch CBS News
Sweet smell of success: Patti LaBelle gifts Jalen Hurts bouquet of roses

By Don Bell, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- R&B legend Patti LaBelle apparently gifted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts a bunch of roses.

Hurts posted a photo of the roses and a note from LaBelle on his Instagram.  The bouquet appears to include white and gold roses, with the gold roses displaying a number 1.

The note reads, "Dear Jalen, congratulations!  We are all so proud of you.  Here's to the winner in you! With love, Patti LaBelle."

This isn't the first time LaBelle has shown her love for the Eagles quarterback. Prior to Super Bowl LVII, she called Hurts to wish him and the Eagles good luck. 

The Eagles resume their organized team activities Thursday.  Maybe Hurts will walk into the building with a little more pep in his step. 

