"Just kinda staying ready": Otto Kemp talks about opportunity to move to third base, get back in batting lineup

Otto Kemp walks into the Phillies' clubhouse with the same approach that has gotten him to this stage of his career. No longer is Kemp the undrafted player from Division II Point Loma Nazarene University, the underdog who played his way to the major leagues.

Kemp has been with the Phillies for over a month. He's earned his keep.

"We're getting there, [but] I feel like it's gone well," Kemp said. "I feel like we've been taking some pretty good strides."

Kemp has been all over the field in his first 28 games in the major leagues, playing 15 games at first base, nine in left field, and four at third base. The Phillies have liked Kemp's position versatility and his ability to adjust to all over the diamond.

That's also resulted in Kemp becoming more of a utility player recently, especially with Bryce Harper coming back into the lineup. Kemp has started just four games in July compared to 20 in June, as the Phillies had nowhere to give him regular at-bats with Harper at first, Alec Bohm at third, and Max Kepler getting the at-bats in left field against right-handed pitchers.

"It's a little different," Kemp admitted. "Naturally, there's a little bit of a rhythm that you get into when you're playing every day, but I also think you can hold onto that as long as you don't hold off the gas. As long as you're staying ready and making up for those game reps that you're not getting over those couple days while you're sitting out. It's been important for me to stay on top of things."

As Kemp was adjusting to the super-utility role, Alec Bohm landed on the injured list with a broken rib and could be out several weeks. The third baseman opening will go to Kemp, an opportunity for him to prove to the Phillies he can be a regular in a veteran-laden lineup.

"I've liked his at-bats the whole time," said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. "He works the at-bat, stays within the zone for the most part, and uses the entire field. That's my definition of a pretty good hitter."

Kemp has proven his value to the Phillies when called upon. The Phillies are 15-11 in his starts as Kemp has gotten his feet wet with a 250 average and a .671 OPS. The power numbers haven't been there (just one home run compared to 14 in Triple-A Lehigh Valley), as Kemp has been settling into major league pitching.

"It's just kind of finding my rhythm again and getting back into the rhythm," Kemp said. "We're focusing more on quality at bats, and I feel like that's a good thing to focus on — and I've been accomplishing that. I think we're getting there."

Otto Kemp #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a three run home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

The everyday opportunities are what Kemp has been working toward, even if he knew his role when Harper returned. His day-to-day approach hasn't changed.

"I think it's mostly just staying ready," Kemp said. "It's working on stuff you're not feeling necessarily comfortable with, or hammering down what you do feel comfortable with and taking that into the game.

"Over the last couple weeks, it's been kinda spotty where you might play two in a row, then have three off, or whatever that may be. Just trying to stay ready, so you don't have to get ready."

Kemp has been comfortable in Citizens Bank Park, hitting .333 with a .780 OPS in home games, compared to .159 with a .555 OPS on the road. The average has improved from .246 in June to .261 in July, even with fewer at-bats.

The biggest adjustment Kemp has noticed in his six-plus weeks in the majors? The fastball velocity has significantly increased.

"There are guys here that have really good heaters," Kemp said. "That's what good hitting heaps off of. If you can hit that, you can hit all the other stuff. That's been the biggest adjustment."

The Phillies are going to have to rely on Kemp to man third base over the next few weeks, or left field when a left-handed pitcher is at the plate. Regardless of the position, the at-bats are coming Kemp's way.

Until the trade deadline passes and a set position is more transparent, Kemp is available wherever the Phillies need him. This is his chance to help the team win games.

"I feel like all these coaches have been really helpful with everything I need from position to position," Kemp said. "We've been staying on top of everything. Even though I was in left, I was still staying sharp at third and the infield and vice versa.

"Just kinda staying ready at all those positions and waiting for whatever they need me."