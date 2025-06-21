Otto Kemp to left field? Why the Philadelphia Phillies will try such a bold move

Otto Kemp has played his way into an everyday spot in the Phillies lineup, enough to try him out at a position he's only played seven games at in his professional baseball career – left field.

The Phillies appear set to put Kemp in the outfield for Sunday's finale against the Mets, just their second look at a left-handed starter since Kemp was called up to the majors two weeks ago. The roster has changed significantly since then, with Buddy Kennedy joining the big club this week after Weston Wilson was optioned down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Why was the Wilson move significant? He was the right-handed bat the Phillies used in a platoon against left-handed starters, which they faced plenty of in the first two-and-a-half months of the season. With Wilson in Lehigh Valley, that leaves a right-handed bat available off the bench in the outfield.

Enter Kemp, who doesn't have a significant amount of time at the position. The Phillies don't want to keep Kemp out of the lineup, and they want to give at-bats to Kennedy when a left-handed pitcher is on the mound. Kennedy is expected to play first base and Kemp left field while Bryce Harper is out with wrist inflammation.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 9: Otto Kemp #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies high fives his teammates after scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on June 9, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 4-3 in extra innings. / Getty Images

The first test will be against Mets left-handed starter David Peterson in Sunday's series finale. They'll get two left-handed starters in this upcoming road trip as well – both in Houston.

"I feel comfortable with him (Kemp) out there because I've seen him out there before," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said prior to Saturday's game against the Mets. "And he works diligently at it. During BP, he takes good routes. He sees the ball off the bat every well."

Is putting Kemp out in left field the right move?

Kemp has been comfortable at first base since the Phillies moved him from third to first, as he's started nine consecutive games there. And he's improving at first, evidenced by the multiple plays Kemp made in Friday's win over the Mets.

Kemp had a leaping catch in foul territory to end Tyrone Taylor's at bat in the sixth inning and a diving stop to rob Juan Soto of a hit in the seventh inning. In that same inning, Kemp held the bag on a high throw from Trea Turner to save an error and complete the out (Turner made a diving play to prevent Brandon Nimmo from getting a hit).

"He's made some really nice plays," Thomson said. "But it's all really about situational stuff for a guy that's moving to first base. Balls in the 3-4 hole, which ground balls to go after. Cutoff responsibilities, relay responsibilities, that type of thing. He's gonna catch a ground ball. He is an infielder, and he's gonna throw accurately. It's just all that situational stuff, and he's improving."

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 17: Otto Kemp #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies waits for the pitch during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on June 17, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Jared Lennon / Getty Images

The Phillies like Kemp's versatility around the diamond, as he's started nine games at first base and four at third in his brief major league career. Kemp has also started games at second base, but left field is likely the next destination to keep his bat in the lineup.

There have been several attempts to solidify the left field platoon with Max Kepler. Weston Wilson didn't hit enough to warrant keeping around, as the Phillies want to give him everyday at-bats in Lehigh Valley to get his confidence and timing back. Edmundo Sosa did play two games there before that experiment ended.

Kemp is the next attempt, even if he's only had seven games playing the position. The Phillies are confident enough that Kemp can play there, a bat they can't keep out of the lineup.