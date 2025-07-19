Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Phillies put Alec Bohm on 10-day injured list with broken rib

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies placed infielder Alec Bohm on the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. He has a fractured left rib, the Phillies said in the announcement. 

Bohm left a July 12 game against the San Diego Padres after he was hit by a pitch in the ribcage. That caused him to miss the final game before the All-Star break. 

Bohm played in Friday's loss to the Angels, but CBS Sports reports imaging after the game revealed the fracture, prompting the move to the injured list.

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm is hit by a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm is hit by a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, July 12, 2025, in San Diego. Orlando Ramirez / AP

Otto Kemp is taking Bohm's place at third base Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park.

The team called up Westin Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Bohm's spot on the roster. 

Bohm, 28, has slashed .278/.324/.391 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 42 RBI, 22 walks and 39 runs scored in 92 games for the Phillies this season.

Wilson, 30, slashed .276/.396/.447 with four doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, 14 walks and 16 runs scored in 19 games with the IronPigs since being optioned post-game on June 18

