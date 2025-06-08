Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia's Odunde Festival brings a piece of African culture to city streets

By Raymond Strickland

/ CBS Philadelphia

Odunde Festival celebrates 50 years of bringing African culture and cuisine to South Philadelphia
Odunde Festival celebrates 50 years of bringing African culture and cuisine to South Philadelphia 08:38

The 50th Odunde Festival returned to South Philadelphia this weekend as thousands took part in the event that celebrates African culture

Odunde is one of the largest African street festivals in the country, featuring more than 100 vendors offering African-inspired food, clothing, art and more. 

"I think it's phenomenal," said Pamela Hailey. 

odunde-clothing-pam-hailey.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

Hailey traveled from Charlotte, North Carolina, to attend Odunde for the first time. She said it's amazing to take part in an event that honors African heritage.

"It's nice to celebrate that. It's a beautiful energy. It's a beautiful day," she said. "Each vendor has its own characteristics. It's just that one time to get the one thing that no one else has in the world from that one artist. It's just priceless."  

odunde-vendors.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

Kevin Hudson has been a vendor for the past five years. He said it was great to see people from other cultures enjoy the festival. 

"It's a melting pot. You have people coming to have a good time. Different cultures meshing. It's like a melting pot. It's a nice way to bring people together," he said. 

Another festivalgoer, Isaiah, who now lives in Philadelphia, is Nigerian and said Odunde is something that brings him great pride.

food-at-odunde-fest.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

"What it means for me is like heavily just rooted in Blackness and being African. It's great that other people come and enjoy the festival, but I think it's amazing to just have a space for us," he said. "To have something like this, I think, is hugely precious."

He says he hopes the festival continues to grow.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.