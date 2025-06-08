Philadelphia's Odunde Festival brings a piece of African culture to city streets

The 50th Odunde Festival returned to South Philadelphia this weekend as thousands took part in the event that celebrates African culture.

Odunde is one of the largest African street festivals in the country, featuring more than 100 vendors offering African-inspired food, clothing, art and more.

"I think it's phenomenal," said Pamela Hailey.

CBS Philadelphia

Hailey traveled from Charlotte, North Carolina, to attend Odunde for the first time. She said it's amazing to take part in an event that honors African heritage.

"It's nice to celebrate that. It's a beautiful energy. It's a beautiful day," she said. "Each vendor has its own characteristics. It's just that one time to get the one thing that no one else has in the world from that one artist. It's just priceless."

CBS Philadelphia

Kevin Hudson has been a vendor for the past five years. He said it was great to see people from other cultures enjoy the festival.

"It's a melting pot. You have people coming to have a good time. Different cultures meshing. It's like a melting pot. It's a nice way to bring people together," he said.

Another festivalgoer, Isaiah, who now lives in Philadelphia, is Nigerian and said Odunde is something that brings him great pride.

CBS Philadelphia

"What it means for me is like heavily just rooted in Blackness and being African. It's great that other people come and enjoy the festival, but I think it's amazing to just have a space for us," he said. "To have something like this, I think, is hugely precious."

He says he hopes the festival continues to grow.