Odunde Festival celebrates 50 years of bringing African culture and cuisine to South Philadelphia Philadelphia's Odunde Festival, one of the largest African festivals in the entire country, is celebrating 50 years in 2025. Organizers say if you've never visited Africa, Odunde is where Africa is brought to you through food, music, art and more. CBS News Philadelphia's Ross DiMattei spoke to Odunde Festival COO Adeniyi Ogundana and President/CEO Oshunbumi Fernandez-West about what visitors can expect and why they're so thankful to be celebrating 50 years in South Philly.